Chris Evans Honors America’s Ass in Hilarious Fan Photo Op

Avengers: Endgame will long be remembered by fans for a number of things. It’s epic scale, the fact that it brought together the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s decade’s worth of stories to one massive conclusion, and the heartbreaking sacrifice Tony Stark/Iron Man makes are just a few of the memorable aspects of the film, but there’s one moment that will live on forever, immortalized in memes for the ages. That’s right, we’re talking about the “America’s ass” moment in Endgame, and now, even Captain America himself, Chris Evans, is honoring that iconic moment in a hilarious fan photo op.

During ACE Comic Con in Seattle this past weekend, one clever fan decided to use their photo op as a perfect opportunity to show respect to America’s ass: by having Evans pose in a cheeky (yes, pun intended) way while she held up a sign pointing out a very important truth: You can’t spell “assemble” without… well, you get the point. The hilarious photo was shared to Reddit’s r/marvelstudios on Wednesday and you can check it out for yourself here.

What makes the photo even better and funnier is the fact that this fan isn’t the only one to honor America’s ass at the event. Another fan shared their own photo on Twitter, though in that photo the fan actually saluted Evans’ backside, noting on Twitter that she “really paid $200 to salute his ass.”

While Evans seems to be taking the popularity of the “America’s ass” meme in stride, the movie moment itself actually comes from an interesting place — Evans’ real-life discomfort with the Captain America costume from the first Avengers movie.

“It’s a little meta,” co-writer Stephen McFeely told the Los Angeles Times. “Chris Evans has never been comfortable with that outfit from the first Avengers movie. And so in the rearview, it’s a little way to wink at how that was then, and this is now. And then it sort of just built from there. By the time we got to the fight scene where he defeated himself, his butt is on the ground and he was just sitting there for a callback.”

It was later learned Cap’s remark on his own ass was recorded during Evans’ final scene on Endgame after the star revealed the last line he delivered as the star-spangled Avenger was “really stupid.”

“Well, you know, it was reshoots, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need,” Evans said during an October convention. “It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line.”

Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30th and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13th.