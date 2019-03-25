Chris Evans Says ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Last Day of Filming Was “Surprisingly Emotional”

When the credits finally roll on next month’s Avengers: Endgame, the stories of some characters that we’ve spent a decade watching will likely come to an end. While nothing has been officially confirmed either way, the finale of the Infinity Saga is probably going to be the last time we see Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark or Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s certainly emotional for fans to think about, and that emotion certainly extended to the actors who have been playing these characters for the last ten years.

Chris Evans was asked about his memories from the set of Avengers: Endgame during a Q&A with The Hollywood Reporter, and he was quick to bring up his last day.

“Getting emotional on the last day of filming,” Evans said. “It was surprisingly emotional.”

There’s no telling exactly what Evans was expecting from his last day, but many of us would assume that it would be incredibly emotional to hang up his shield for the final time. Even if Evans is to come back to the MCU for a cameo or something in the future, Endgame will still mark the end of an era, and it’s likely that everyone on that set had a difficult time saying goodbye.

It’s not all sad, though. Later in the Q&A, Evans talked about his favorite scene from the eight years he spent playing Captain America. It will shock almost no one that the scene he loved most was the elevator fight from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“I’m partial to that fight scene in the elevator,” Evans said. “That was the first scene in the second Captain America movie. It was my first time working with the Russos. It was the first time where it felt like Cap was on his own. The first cap movie, you really feel like everyone was holding my hand. The first Avengers movie I just did my best not to get in the way. The second Cap movie is the one where I really felt, I suppose pressure, and that first elevator fight scene came out really great in my opinion.”

Chris Evans will appear as Captain America for what will likely be the last time when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

