Country Music Star Chris Young’s Bizarre Journey to See Avengers: Endgame

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe understand the urgency of seeing a big movie as quickly as possible when it comes out. Social media was an absolute mine field for spoilers from Avengers: Endgame leading up to its release and throughout its opening weekend. As a result, more than a billion dollars worth of people around the world rushed to theaters to see the movie before it was spoiled for them. One of those fans is country music star Chris Young.

Young has been busy at work on his upcoming album, Raised on Country, which may be slightly interfering with his time as a fan of comics and comic book movies. Still, the musician made time to see Avengers: Endgame as soon as possible, even it it meant showing up to a theater over-dressed and leaving a good friend out as they were unavailable for the screening.

“So I went to see Avengers: Endgame in a suit because all of my friends were like, ‘We’re gonna wait. ‘We’re gonna see it next week,’ and I knew someone would spoil something,” Young explained to ComicBook.com during an interview in Nashville. “I was coming out of an event and I was like, ‘I bet there’s a movie in the afternoon that I can get in.’” As it turns out, there were a couple of tickets available for the film which was selling out left and right.

“There were two tickets left and so, I bought both of those so nobody had to sit next to me,” Young explained. “And I called all of my friends and they were all busy and they were so mad ’cause they were like, ‘We were gonna wait and all go together!’” Young recalls. “I’ve got one friend group that any comic book movie that comes out, we all go together. So, I’m really sorry, especially, I’ve got a friend named Keith, so if he sees this, my bad dude. He was really mad at me.”

Despite being a country music mega-star with multiple Number One hits (including a platinum selling single) and Grammy Award nominations, Young is just like the rest of the fans when it comes to seeing highly-anticipated movies.

In fact, in the video above, Young goes into detail about how his fandom for Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe got started, right down to his first book and the heroes he would draw as a kid.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Young’s Raised on Country album does not yet have a release date.