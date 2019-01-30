‘Avengers: Endgame’ Reportedly Features Another ‘Community’ Cameo

Throughout their time directing blockbusters for Marvel Studios, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo have made it a point to give cameos to the cast members of some of their previous projects. Most notoriously, the brothers snuck Tobias Funke into one of The Collector’s (Benicio Del Toro) pods in Avengers: Infinity War.

In one recent report, the brothers have given a Community alum a secret cameo role in April’s Avengers: Endgame. According to Revenge of the Fans, Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians) filmed a cameo for the upcoming blockbuster.

Should the report prove accurate, Jeong would be the third actor from Community to appear in a Russo Brothers-direct MCU film. Jim Rash played an employee of M.I.T. in Captain America: Civil War while Danny Pudi was a SHIELD communications tech in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Though it wasn’t a movie directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Donald Glover — another Community alum — had an extended cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

From The Winter Soldier to Civil War and Infinity War, the Russo Brothers’ MCU films have always carried more serious tones. That’s not stopping the directors from still pulling inspiration from their past comedic projects like Community and Arrested Development.

“We’ve always had a creative process throughout our careers where we like to combine things that don’t seem like they belong together and see what you get,” Anthony Russo explained last year. “We describe it as like a mad scientist process. If you go back to something like Arrested Development, an example of this would be that you take a completely absurdist story and you shoot it in the most grounded, realistic way you can possibly present a narrative. The incongruity of those two things gives you something that feels fun and weird and interesting. We’ve applied that same process to combining all these different tones, all these different characters.”

“It’s really just a process of us thinking about how you smash those things together,” he continued. “The way we end up balancing it is that we always try to ground it in an emotional truth for the character. That becomes our guidepost. If something doesn’t feel emotionally true or emotionally real for a character, then we can’t follow that storyline. We have to always use that as our guidepost through the narrative, and that’s how we hold everything together ultimately.”

Avengers: Endgame flies into theatres on April 26th.