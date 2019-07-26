Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Shows The Fallout From Iron Man’s Sacrifice

While fans got to watch the Avengers mourn one of the fallen heroes from their battle with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, there were some notable elements of the mourning process missing. Not just any recognition at all of the sacrifice of another character, but also much of the immediate reaction to the death of Tony Stark/Iron Man, whose memorial was seen in the film’s final moments. That will all change with the home video release of Avengers: Endgame, as fans will get to see more of the fallout from Stark’s decision to sacrifice himself to stop Thanos in the film’s climactic battle.

Per USA Today, while the theatrical version of Endgame shifted away from the battlefield almost immediately after Spider-Man and Pepper Potts had their final moments with Tony, the deleted scene captures what happens right after Stark dies. Hawkeye’s the first to take a knee and bow his head to salute his fallen teammate, followed by Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Captain Marvel. One by one, silently, the heroes follow suit, including Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Captain America, who teeters a little out of sheer exhaustion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7 pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 26, 2019

“It’s a beautiful scene with moving performances, but we filmed it prior to Tony Stark’s funeral,” directors Joe and Anthony Russo said in a statement to USA Today. “The funeral scene ultimately became a more resonant and emotional reflection on Tony’s death for us.”

Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeyein fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.