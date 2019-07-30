Marvel Releases Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame Fake Script Alternate Scenes

Avengers: Endgame is officially available on digital platforms today, allowing fans to officially experience the Marvel Studios epic from the comfort of their own home. In the process, Marvel is providing a little peek behind the curtain and showcasing fake scenes that were used to protect spoilers for Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. A featurette from the film’s home release has made the rounds online, which talks about the fake scenes that made their way into the scripts — and even brings them to life in animation.

The video showcases some pretty bizarre alternate sequences, from a puppet version of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) giving Thanos (Josh Brolin) the Soul Stone, to the Mad Titan literally falling asleep after Thor (Chris Hemsworth) hits him with his ax in Endgame. There’s even a fake scene in which Loki (Tom Hiddleston) projects himself to safety shortly before being killed by Thanos, where he waves goodbye to Thor before escaping in a jump pod.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It certainly was no secret that the scripts for Infinity War and Endgame featured alternate sequences, and the mindset behind that was particularly interesting.

“[Robert Downey Jr.] was probably the only one to actually read the entire script,” co-director Joe Russo admitted earlier this year. “I think Benedict [Cumberbatch] got the script that included his scenes only. [Chris] Evans might have read the whole script.”

“Part of our motivation to do that is it just takes a lot of pressure off of people,” co-director Anthony Russo shared. “I mean, it is hard to constantly censor yourself about what you’re saying, how you talk, because these movies are your whole life. It’s everything you’re doing all day long, the inclination is to talk about it. So we take a lot of pressure off of people just by saying, ‘Okay, the less you know, the less you have to mind yourself.’”

“[Chris] Hemsworth’s character, Thor, doesn’t need to know what Captain America’s doing for most of Infinity War, so Hemsworth reads his scenes and Evans reads his scenes, so if they don’t read the rest of the movie, they don’t know what’s going on with it, and it makes it easier to have conversations with people,” Joe confirmed. “We kept it going through, even more so, with Endgame. There are more secrets in Endgame than there are in Infinity War.”

“It is a more tedious way to work, to be honest with you, because we do have to do more discussion on set about context because they don’t have the entirety of the script to rely on,” Anthony explained. “You do have to work harder in order to work this way, but we do believe it’s worth it because the payoff is a special experience in the movie theater for all the audiences.”

What do you think of these fake scenes from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.