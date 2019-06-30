The Russos Address the Possibility of Gamora’s Survival in Avengers: Endgame

As many expected, Avengers: Endgame featured the return of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just a year after fans had to sit through a soul-crushing death, the deadliest woman in the universe was finally back to life thanks to some time-traveling shenanigans — but the million dollar question still remains. Did she make it through Avengers: Endgame alive?

By the time Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) assembled the Infinity Stones in his gauntlet, there was no point on-screen where he was alerted that Gamora was helping the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy out. For all he knew, she was someone who came through the Quantum Realm with a time-displaced Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) and was still part of the bad people.

In a recent interview with FOX 5‘s Kevin McCarthy, the Russo Brothers played coy about answering the question about Gamora’s current state within the MCU.

“The argument could be that Tony wished away all the evil,” Joe Russo mentioned. “Was she evil or just the enemy? Is she still alive? Who knows, that’s a story for another time.”

Anthony essentially went on to echo the sentiment, asking “If Tony wanted to get rid of Thanos and his entire army, was she still part of his army?”

Towards the end of Endgame, we see the Guardians — and their new guest in Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — on The Benatar as Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) looks through some holograms that seem to contain information on the new version of Gamora. But even then, it’s still unclear whether Gamora was a casualty of the snap or not.

Regardless, it will likely serve as one of the main plot points in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In addition to a presumed Gamora subplot, previous reports have suggested the third Guardians film will also introduce the High Evolutionary, Drax’s daughter Moondragon, and long-time Rocket Raccoon love interest Lylla into the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame has returned to theaters for a re-release ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.