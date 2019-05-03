Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal What Really Happened to the Infinity Stones and It’s Not What You Think

Now that Avengers: Endgame has been released out into the world, and millions of fans have seen the events that conclude Marvel’s 22-film Infinity Saga, the movie’s directors are starting to share a bunch of little nuggets of information out into the world. Through interviews and Q&A’s, Joe and Anthony Russo are dishing on a ton of details from Avengers: Endgame, including the whereabouts of the all-powerful Infinity Stones. While it seemed like the film told you one thing about these highly-sought-after objects, it turns out that there is more to the story than we thought. Thanks to the Russo Brothers, we now have a little more insight.

The majority of Avengers: Endgame is spent on a quest through time to get the Infinity Stones from various points in the past, and that’s because Thanos used the stones to destroy themselves in the present. The act of ridding the universe of the Infinity Stones almost killed the Mad Titan, but it also crushed any hope of the Avengers using them to bring back the people that were snapped away. Since the stones no longer existed, the only opportunity to use them again was in the past. Or so we thought.

During a Q&A in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night, Joe and Anthony Russo were asked about the stones, specifically a potential plot hole regarding what the Ancient One told Bruce Banner. She mentioned that the Infinity Stones were crucial to the flow of time. If that is true, how was Thanos able to completely destroy them?

As it turns out, he didn’t. “Thanos only reduced the stones to the atomic level,” the brothers revealed. “The stones are still present in the universe.”

So, as it stands now, there are still Infinity Stones floating around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame and beyond. Whether or not they’ll ever be used again remains to be seen.

