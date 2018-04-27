‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Issue New Reminder Not to Reveal Spoilers

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo referenced Infinity War when reminding audiences not to spoil the film as it will screen publicly for the first time during Monday's Los Angeles premiere.

The meme sees Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) peering into more than 14 million futures to witness how Endgame unfolds — and the master of the mystic arts spoils none of it.

"I think this one has even more spoilers than the last one," Joe Russo told Box Office Pro.

"This is a culture that wants everything now, and it's getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you've been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you're going to want to protect yourself. It's best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I'm sure everything is going to hit the Internet the moment the movie hits the screen."

Following Infinity War's anti-spoiler campaign, #ThanosDemandsYourSilence, the Russo brothers have since issued a new plea: #DontSpoilTheEndgame.

"For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers. Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction. Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga," the brothers wrote in a letter addressed to Marvel Studios' legion of worldwide fans.

"Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we're once again asking for your help. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence."

Avengers: Endgame holds its world premiere tonight, April 22, and begins rolling out in theaters worldwide April 24 ahead of its Thursday domestic debut.

