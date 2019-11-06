Avengers: Endgame Editor Says Martin Scorsese “Makes An Interesting Point”

Since Martin Scorsese made his first comments about the state of Marvel moments last month, we’ve heard responses from virtually all corners of the Marvel universe. Even Disney boss Bob Iger has gone on record with his rebuttal and now, Avengers: Endgame editor Jeffrey Ford is getting in on the action. At a speaking engagement Tuesday, the Saturn Award-winning editor revealed he thought Scorsese brings up “an interesting point” about Marvel movies.

“I do think that Scorsese makes an interesting point, when he argues we really do need to get back to the notion of cinema as community and being an audience member seeing an artistic expression on screen,” Ford said at IndieWire’s Consider This FYC Brunch. Scorsese has made several comments,including that fact he thought the blockbusters lacked a certain level of emotion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I do know when I saw it with an audience, there was a profound emotional reaction,” continued Ford. While Ford isn’t necessarily a household name like Joe and Anthony Russo, the filmmakers do credit the award-winning editor on being the one to come up with Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) fatal “I am Iron Man” line in Avengers: Endgame.

“Tony used to not say anything in that moment. And we were in the editing room going, ‘He has to say something. This a character who has lived and died by quips,’” Joe said during a Q&A earlier this year.

“And we just couldn’t, we tried a million different last lines. Thanos was saying, ‘I am inevitable.’ And our editor Jeff Ford, who’s been with us all four movies and is an amazing storyteller, said, ‘Why don’t we just go full circle with it and say I am Iron Man?’ And we’re like, ‘Get the cameras! We have to shoot this tomorrow.’”

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What do you think has been the most emotional moment of the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!