Avengers: Endgame Star Originally Thought She Was Auditioning for a Young Black Widow

Avengers: Endgame featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Emma Fuhrmann, the actor behind an aged Cassie Lang. Though we know now that she plays the daughter of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), there was a long period where speculation ran amok — in fact, the actor herself didn’t even know the role she was auditioning for. Sitting down with ComicBook.com, Fuhrmann mentioned that she auditioned using a fake character in a made-up scene. At one point, as Fuhrmann tells us, the actor thought she may have been auditioning for a younger version of Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff.

“When I auditioned it was June 2017, there was no hype whatsoever about what’s upcoming, so I had no idea who I was auditioning for,” Fuhrmann remembers. “I was guessing young Black Widow, because that was the only female character that I could think of that I resembled. I thought I was just auditioning to play a younger version of someone.”

As we now know, Fuhrmann’s version of Lang exists in 2023, first seen by viewers after her father exits the Quantum Realm after five years have passed since Thanos (Josh Brolin) dusted away half of all life. As Fuhrmann says, she didn’t know who she was playing until she got the job offer and even then, she wasn’t aware of her exact role in the film until the day she arrived on set to film her scenes.

“At the time, it was Untitled Avengers Marvel Movie, that’s what I was auditioning for, so I had no idea,” she recounts. “I had a fake audition scene, fake character name. When I found out I got the role, I finally found out who I was auditioning for and I had no way of knowing why the character was suddenly so old until the day I showed up on set. It was just very secretive, and not the normal way of doing things.”

As for a younger version of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), that’s still something within the realm of possibilities as Black Widow is currently in production for a release sometime next year. Though the film has yet to receive an official announcement from Marvel Studios, the latest rumors suggest the film will take place sometime between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

