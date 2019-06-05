Avengers: Endgame Falls Below $1 Million at Box Office for First Time

Many Marvel fans are watching closely as Avengers: Endgame continues its theatrical run, inching closer and closer to the box office record currently held by the 3D behemoth known as Avatar. And while the film is cutting it close, sitting less than $75 million behind the record holder, it’s latest drop is significant if only because it’s the smallest amount of money made in one single day at the domestic box office.

According to the latest report from Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Endgame made just $869,816 in ticket sales on Monday, June 3rd. Not only is this the lowest amount its made in its entire run, but it’s the first time the Marvel Studios crossover has dropped below the $1 million mark for a day.

Such a drop is inevitable in the overall lifespan of a film’s theatrical run, and the fact that Avengers: Endgame managed to go 38 days before dropping to that amount is impressive all on its own. In fact, this isn’t a terrible feat for the film, as it still made just shy of $1 million on a Monday, no less.

What might be worrisome is the fact that it’s now dropping at a higher rate with the summer box office in full swing. For those who are keeping score, the fact that Avatar is still sitting ahead with a $75 million cushion could cause some Disney executives to sweat — if they didn’t own the record-setting property, that is.

Avengers: Endgame has now been in theaters for more than five weeks, and as more films come out, the amount of screens available to a three-hour movie continues to shrink. And with that comes a decrease in the amount of money it can actually make.

Of course these are all minor problems, as the fans aren’t eking out any victory in the case that Marvel Studios does happen to top Avatar. Some fans might see it as a sense of accomplishment, or a chance at legitimacy for superhero films in the grand scheme of big blockbusters. But there’s nothing to be gained except for the knowledge of a superhero film managing to make more money than a 3D spectacle.

It will be interesting to see if Avengers: Endgame does actually crack that top spot, and if Disney and Marvel Studios will attempt to boost their numbers by doing anything special to help make it happen. Such as maybe adding on a post-credits scene…? C’mon, Marvel. Make it happen.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.