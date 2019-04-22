The Fantastic Four Will Probably Debut In The MCU Before X-Men

While neither of the groups of Marvel characters previously owned by Fox are expected to make cinematic debuts in the near future, the Fantastic Four are far more likely to make an early appearance than the X-Men characters. Marvel’s First Family will almost certainly be the first of the Fox family of characters to make the jump.

The Fantastic Four have already been rebooted more than once in live-action. The most recent take on the characters was a complete flop as Josh Trank’s 2015 movie starring Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell was ravaged by critics and fans. It was the last time the movies heard from the characters. Since, Marvel Comics has re-launched their line of Fantastic Four books. It’s a not a definitive sign but Marvel Comics often coincide with what’s coming in movies.

Meanwhile, the X-Men have another movie set for release in June in the form of Dark Phoenix. Though many don’t expect New Mutants to see the light of day in theaters, it is still technically a second X-Men movie on the slate set for release in 2020. The Marvel Cinematic Universe would run into a conflict if it were to attempt to create a unique, rebooted X-Men pocket in its universe while other films are using the same characters.

The Fantastic Four have not been at the forefront of moviegoer minds for years. Their last film was actually not seen by most of them. The X-Men are still synonymous with Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, James McAvoy, and more actors who played their respective parts in iconic fashion. Disney will have to let the X-Men sit quietly for some time before attempting to reintroduce them to audiences through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This all means, the Fantastic Four can fit seamlessly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe whenever Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige decides he wants to use the characters.

Still, the directors of Avengers: Endgame insist they could not have used any of the Fox characters in their upcoming movie. “It would not have been,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com when asked if it would have been possible to shoot something involving the characters. “That deal didn’t actually officially close until a week and a half ago. It would not have been logistically possible.”

“We will get there,” Anthony Russo added.

“We’ll get to Secret Wars one day,” Joe Russo concluded.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.