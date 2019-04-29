Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones Leaves Fans Shook Over Brutal but Epic Weekend

Pop culture took a harsh hit over the weekend with the arrival of Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones Season 8 episode “The Battle of Winterfell.”

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones.

As the end of the first 11-year chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers finale brought with it the end of an era: Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) died saving the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his cosmic army in a battle that ended with the original iteration of Earth’s mightiest heroes again disassembled.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) trekked back through time to return to 2023 as an old man, retiring and passing the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), while Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) again retired for life on a farm as a family man following the death of longtime close friend Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

An out of shape Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is once more off-world, this time in the company of the Guardians of the Galaxy, leaving Bruce Banner-slash-Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — whose Hulk form was left with a mangled arm after snapping Thanos’ vanished victims back to life — as the last-remaining original Avenger still in play.

The chapter-closing Endgame comes as HBO’s fantasy drama winds to its own close, coming with its own epic battle: the Battle of Winterfell.

Like the Avengers-versus-Thanos’ army climax that rattled the universe in Endgame, the latest strife to reach Game of Thrones saw an epic clash between the heroes holed up in the castle of Winterfell against the legion of undead warriors loyal to the Night King (Vladimír Furdík).

The Battle of Winterfell claimed the lives of many, among them Eddison Tollett (Ben Crompton), Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), young noblewoman Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), and the Night King himself.

Both the battle against Thanos and the battle against the Night King left fans either bracing for impact or shaken by the major Avengers and Game of Thrones shake ups:

Me going into this weekend knowing all my favorite Avengers and Game of Thrones characters that I’ve invested in for the past 7 years are about to die pic.twitter.com/rD1fJm0YSa — David Tra (@enTralada) April 23, 2019

Between Game of Thrones on Sunday and Avengers: Endgame this weekend, I’m gonna call in sick on Monday.



“I gotta go to a funeral.”

“For who?”

“My imaginary friends.” — Ferrett Steinmetz (@ferretthimself) April 22, 2019

I just realized that between Wednesday’s Avengers: Endgame and Monday’s Game of Thrones S08E03, we will have followed a decade’s worth of storytelling of two pop cultural phenomena — and mourning the death of characters we’ve come to love. Condolence to us all. — Ian Rosales Casocot (@sandwichspy) April 23, 2019

Me after all my favorite #Avengers and #GameofThrones characters die in a 72-hour span this weekend ☹️ pic.twitter.com/BOzUHSk7s6 — Shahbaz Khan (@ShahbazMKhan) April 22, 2019

2019 might be the year where fans lost their will to live with the completion of #Avengers and #GameOfThrones all in the same period tbh. pic.twitter.com/XUB88vkgbs — Kat (@hoplssrmntic) April 28, 2019

First Avengers now Game of Thrones 💔💔💔💔💔 — Manuel (@MexAntonioRamos) April 29, 2019

I’m watching avengers endgame and Game of thrones all in the same night… I’m going to be fucked up — ❁MermaidShy❁ (@mermaidshy) April 29, 2019

Avengers and Game of Thrones in one night. I don’t know if I can handle it. — sam jones (@samanthaanne_j) April 29, 2019

I think I made a HUGE mistake of watching @Avengers and @GameOfThrones in the same day😭😭😭 — ✨Amanda✨ (@AmandaRoxox) April 29, 2019

Just watched avengers end game last night now I’m watching Game Of Thrones and I don’t know how much more my heart can take 😩 — DQ (@Billingsley__) April 29, 2019

This is too much for me! Between the Avengers and this battle, I’m going have a stroke! #BattleForWinterfell #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3yGsp8dKcO — TaniaCM (@TaniaElizbeth) April 29, 2019

If I can survive the emotional roller coaster that is watching Avengers and Game of Thrones in one afternoon I can survive anything — Owen Madsen (@Owen21Madsen) April 29, 2019

We just got back from Avengers, and now are pulling up Game of Thrones. Because I like to cry two dozen times in one day. — SF (@sfuegen) April 29, 2019

Avengers and Game of Thrones past few days got me like pic.twitter.com/IWsBHkGm2u — Hui Lin (@Yellow_Iverson) April 29, 2019

Between Avengers: Endgame and today’s episode of Game of Thrones, I don’t know how my heart can handle all this. — 𝕊𝕒𝕞 𝕀 𝔸𝕞 (@samiism) April 29, 2019

I’m going back to back avengers to game of thrones. I will be a broken mess by the end — Matt Warren (@whorinwarren) April 29, 2019

Between 2 showings of @Avengers Endgame and @GameOfThrones, this weekend extracts a heavy toll — Justin Moore (@jmoore087) April 29, 2019

