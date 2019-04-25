Guardians Of The Galaxy Skins Coming To Fortnite

Marvel and Epic Games seem to be digging deeper into their collaboration well. Following the announcement of a Limited Time Mode to celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame, it looks like the Avengers won’t be the only Marvel heroes getting Fortnite skins. Now, it appears the Guardians of the Galaxy characters will be making their Fortnite debuts soon.

“Fortnite dataminers, FortTory and Lava Leaks, have posted screenshots online of their latest findings on Twitter after browsing through the game’s files,” Dexerto reports. “The leaked game files seem to include not only Guardians of the Galaxy, but Interstellar and Broken Light as well – suggesting a much wider selection of cosmetics could be on the way.”

For now, the only guaranteed Marvel skin is that of Black Widow. However, more seem to be on the way.

“That’s not all, though. One more dataminer, KnapperigeLeaks, has revealed another screenshot which seems to show that the first cosmetic pack would be based around Star Lord, the Guardians character played by Chris Pratt in the movie franchise,” the report states. “The files also include what looks to be a description, too. ‘Star Lords perfect distraction,’ it reads, potentially hinting at an audio pack as well.”

Epic Games has not confirmed any Guardians of the Galaxy skins or downloadable content, nor has Marvel. Given the data miner track records though, this seems like a credible leak previewing what’s to come on the popular Battle Royale game.

“As is the case with any datamine or leaked information, it’s advisable to take all of this with a pinch of salt,” the report notes. “There’s a chance that none of this will come to fruition, but it’s certainly something to keep tabs on in the meantime.”

Fortnite is available now on all major gaming platforms. Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on Thursday night.

