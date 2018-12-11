‘Avenger: Endgame’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Gets a ‘The Martian’ Parody Poster

Abandoning a character in outer space all alone is a common trope for movies, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe embracing this concept for Avengers: Endgame by stranding Iron Man in outer space without any signs of hope. One fan couldn’t help but take the opportunity to compare this situation to the 2015 film The Martian, recreating that film’s poster with an image of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.

The above poster doesn’t specifically name the Matt Damon-starring sci-fi film, yet the image of the main character’s face with the words “Bring Him Home” will instantly resonate with movie fans who remember the award-winning film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The debut of the Avengers: Endgame teaser inspired various reactions across social media, from excitement to anxiety to anticipation, with some fans going so far as to loop NASA into the situation, hoping they would intervene in Tony Stark’s rescue. The organization ultimately offered their input on the ordeal.

“Hey Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for ‘Avengers, we have a problem,’” the official NASA account tweeted. “But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man.”

The message showed off the organization’s sense of humor, though the teaser showed a more dramatic side of Stark’s personality. The film’s co-writer, Christopher Markus, previously hinted that this fourth Avengers film would be much darker than all previous chapters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“[Endgame] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Markus explained earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” co-writer Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

See how Tony Stark finds salvation when Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26, 2019.