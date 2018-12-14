Marvel

Marvel Fans Losing Patience with NASA Now Turning to Elon Musk to Save Avengers Hero Tony Stark

After pleas to NASA proved unfruitful, Marvel fans are now appealing to genius billionaire playboy philanthropist Elon Musk to rescue Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who was revealed in the Avengers: Endgame trailer to be drifting helplessly in space as resources run perilously low.

Stark was left battered and bruised on the decimated planet of Titan after suffering a brutal defeat at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, and is now marooned in space alongside Thanos’ adopted daughter, Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Fans playfully reached out to NASA on social media to send a rescue mission after the armored Avenger, who says in a recorded message for fiancée Pepper Potts food and water supplies were depleted four days ago with the oxygen supply not far behind.

NASA responded to the flurry of tweets Sunday, tweeting, “As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for ‘Avengers, we have a problem.’ But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man.”

The SpaceX and Tesla mastermind replied to a tweet referencing his cameo in Machete Kills, which sees Musk, appearing as himself, shaking hands with ex-Federale agent Machete (Danny Trejo) before sending him into space.

Musk, who was dubbed “the real life Iron Man” in a recent documentary, previously appeared as himself in a cameo appearance in 2010’s Iron Man 2, where he was shown to be friendly with Tony Stark.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, 2019.

