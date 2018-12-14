Marvel Fans Losing Patience with NASA Now Turning to Elon Musk to Save Avengers Hero Tony Stark

After pleas to NASA proved unfruitful, Marvel fans are now appealing to genius billionaire playboy philanthropist Elon Musk to rescue Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who was revealed in the Avengers: Endgame trailer to be drifting helplessly in space as resources run perilously low.

Stark was left battered and bruised on the decimated planet of Titan after suffering a brutal defeat at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, and is now marooned in space alongside Thanos’ adopted daughter, Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Fans playfully reached out to NASA on social media to send a rescue mission after the armored Avenger, who says in a recorded message for fiancée Pepper Potts food and water supplies were depleted four days ago with the oxygen supply not far behind.

NASA responded to the flurry of tweets Sunday, tweeting, “As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for ‘Avengers, we have a problem.’ But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man.”

The SpaceX and Tesla mastermind replied to a tweet referencing his cameo in Machete Kills, which sees Musk, appearing as himself, shaking hands with ex-Federale agent Machete (Danny Trejo) before sending him into space.

Machete!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2018

Musk, who was dubbed “the real life Iron Man” in a recent documentary, previously appeared as himself in a cameo appearance in 2010’s Iron Man 2, where he was shown to be friendly with Tony Stark.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, 2019.

Now is the moment when Elon Musk’s Tesla in space is gonna help someone adrift in space just as we speculated. #SpaceX #TonyStark #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/msV1EgcZGH — Navi Dhaliwal (@Dhaliwal_Navi) December 9, 2018

If #NASA not gonna save Tony Stark, We still have @elonmusk to save tony

It’s all up to you Elon-chan — ?マッドキング⚔️ゼータ? (@MadKingZeta) December 9, 2018

Hi Mr. @elonmusk please work together with @NASA to save Tony Stark. You two met each other back in Hotel De Paris in Monaco. You have the resources to save him. -from one of your @Tesla fans. — Roz Carzo (@ozrac) December 9, 2018

@elonmusk Hey. Remember your boy Tony Stark? You met him snd that race where a guy with whips ruined everything. Well he’s stuck in space now. Could you like send a Tesla out to get him or something? — Toby (@toby_haha) December 9, 2018

Potential Spoiler Spoof for Avengers End Game.



Elon Musk will send a rocket to save Tony Stark. pic.twitter.com/kqjip00Zbh — Klaus’ Realm (@KlaudsRealm) December 9, 2018

Dear @elonmusk can you plz go to space and save tony stark for us? @NASA doesn’t seem to care — peter (@woesTV) December 9, 2018

@elonmusk could you save @Iron_Man? He is lost in space, tony is your friend he needs help to defeat thanos. pic.twitter.com/EnAaCayGHq — Juan ?? (@Caldeeron__) December 10, 2018

@elonmusk hey Elon, can starman go get Tony stark?? Please? — nick (@4othersmaylive) December 10, 2018

@elonmusk because you are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t you save Tony Stark? — Brij (@Brij95077197) December 9, 2018

Small problem… Tony Stark is light years away… @NASA sorry your tech is not up to snuff… maybe best left to the professionals… the @Avengers… you are going to need to @elonmusk to upgrade his BFR to light-speed… I think this is one for @blueorigin … ! — michael little (@hadarachconsult) December 10, 2018

Since @NASA is making no effort to save Tony Stark from space, I guess we need to turn to @elonmusk and @SpaceX to get the job done. #savetonystark — Dallas Kennedy (@dmkennedy21) December 10, 2018