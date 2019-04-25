Jeremy Renner and Lady Gaga Have Been Hanging out so Much It’s Sparked Dating Rumors

Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner is "hanging out" with singer-actress Lady Gaga so frequently the stars have sparked dating rumors, Us Weekly reports. The source "doesn't believe it's romantic at this point," but notes the A Star Is Born breakout has "been spending a lot of time" with Renner and his six-year-old daughter, Ava, who he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.

Gaga, fresh off an Academy Award win for Best Original Song, broke off an engagement with talent agent Christian Carino in February, ending a two-year relationship. In September, some fans called for Gaga to portray mutant Marvel superhero Dazzler, a character belonging to the X-Men side of the Marvel Universe; Disney has since acquired 20th Century Fox and claimed the rights to its X-Men franchises, making it possible for the character — a superstar singer capable of turning her music into dazzling bursts of energy — to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe home to the Avengers.

Renner next returns to the franchise in April's Endgame after sitting out Avengers: Infinity War, marking his first Marvel appearance since 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Renner's Clint Barton returns with a new look and a new moniker, operating as lone vigilante "Ronin" until he's brought back into the fold by longtime ally Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

Barton sitting out Infinity War — a result of his arrest and subsequent retirement following the events of Civil War, where he sided with Captain America (Chris Evans) against a superhero regulation policy championed by Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) — caused some fans to call foul, but Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige promised the bowman has a "big story" ahead in Endgame, calling his Infinity War absence "one of the best things that ever happened to Hawkeye."

"We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character," Feige told io9 in April.

"But 'the guy with the bow and arrow jokes,' right? There are a lot of 'guy with bow and arrow jokes.' He even makes 'guy with a bow and arrow' jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from 'Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,' to 'Oh, where is he? He's not there? What's going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.' I love it. It's the best."

Renner is one of the six original Avengers who are "very much the focus of Endgame in a very personal and emotional way," Feige recently told Empire Magazine.

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we're breaking down James Gunn's return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!