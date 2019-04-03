‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Karen Gillan Reacts to ‘Joker’ Trailer

The first trailer for Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker was released today and fans of the DC character are not the only people getting hyped over the movie’s first look. Even actors known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe cannot contain their excitement over the Joker’s origin story. Karen Gillan, the actress best known for playing Nebula in the MCU and Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, took to Twitter this morning to share how impressed she was with the trailer.

OH MY GOD just saw the trailer for Joker and it is quite clearly one of my most anticipated films to see ever!!! THAT IS A BIT OF ME wowowowowow — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) April 3, 2019

“OH MY GOD just saw the trailer for Joker and it is quite clearly one of my most anticipated films to see ever!!! THAT IS A BIT OF ME wowowowowow,” she wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans were quick to comment on the actor’s post, happy to know she’s not afraid to cross the comics aisle.

“ONE OF US,” @Butters360 replied.

“Yeah!!! We know that Nebula is a Cultured person,” @HHTS10 wrote.

“Marvel to DC Love!!!!,” @paoloCODMW3 added.

It’s no surprise Gillan is vocal about what movies she want to see considering she is a filmmaker herself. In fact, she was recently revealed to be one of the top ten most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu.

Currently, Gillan is not signed on for another directing job, but hopefully she’ll be back at it after her busy schedule dies down. The actress is now filming the Jumanji sequel, and is starting press for Avengers: Endgame. This year, you can also hear her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, and Joker is being released on October 4th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!