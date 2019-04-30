Avengers: Endgame Directors Address Identity of “The Kid” and His Future

There were plenty of notable MCU character returns throughout Avengers: Endgame, but perhaps none were more talked-about than the mysterious “kid at the end.” Some die-hard fans knew exactly who the character in question was when he first popped on the screen. Others who had to ask about his identity quickly had him trending on Twitter. Either way, the kid made for a significant conversation after fans left the theaters, so much so that the film’s directors are now being asked if he has a future after Avengers: Endgame.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from Avengers: Endgame! Continue reading at your own risk…

Of course, “The Kid” we’re talking about is Harley, the young boy who helped Tony back on his feet in Iron Man 3. There was a lot of talk about whether or not he’d return to the MCU at any point, and he did so at the end of Avengers: Endgame, showing up for Tony Stark’s funeral. Ty Simpkins returned to reprise the role that he played back in 2013.

Unfortunately for those thinking that this means Harley will have a part in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it sounds as though this was nothing but a touching cameo. While speaking to Chinese site Youth Circle, director Joe Russo said that he wasn’t planting any seeds for something to come.

“He is a character in Iron Man 3, and he will not appear in the future,” Russo explained. “Who knows? We just think that he should attend Iron Man’s funeral. As for his future, I have nothing to say.”

The MCU works in mysterious ways, so it’s never a safe bet to completely rule something out. But as far as Joe and Anthony Russo are concerned, Harley’s story is over.

Did you catch Harley’s cameo at the end of Avengers: Endgame? Were you expecting to see the Iron Man 3 character return? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

