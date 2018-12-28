‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Leaks Reportedly Reveal New Details About MCU’s Future

Marvel Studios is working hard to keep details under wraps for their slate of 2019 films, including Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

But of course their merchandising partners sometimes let some things slip, including the fine folk at LEGO. And their set names for Marvel movies were reportedly leaked by Romanian retailer Diverta (via @falcon_fan1414).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The set descriptions were translated, and included five different sets for Avengers: Endgame as well as three for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The sets for Avengers: Infinity War are as follows:

Captain America: Attack of the Outrider (76123) for $20, 167 pieces

War Machine Crusher (76124) for $35, 362 pieces

Iron Man Armor Room (76125) for $60, 524 pieces

Avengers Super Quinjet (76126) for $80, 832 pieces

Battle of the Assembled Avengers (76131) for $100, 699 pieces

The sets for Spider-Man: Far From Home are as follows:

Molten Man’s Battle (76128)

Hydro Man’s Attack (76129)

Stark’s Plane and Drone Attack (76130)

This is a major surprise, as the sets likely won’t release until later in 2019. But the company likely have finalized their products to tie into the films, so these LEGO leaks might be on the money.

None of them are particular surprising and they kind of line up with the promo art that leaked earlier this year. War Machine is likely getting a major upgrade, while Captain America and Iron Man’s inclusion is a no brainer.

The Super Quinjet should account for space travel, but it’s surprising that the most expensive set has less pieces. Maybe it will include a ton of minifigures, considering it is a loose translation that teases an epic battle featuring a lot of heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Spider-Man sets are also not very surprising, as Molten Man and Hydro Man were heavily rumored to make up the Elemental foes that Spidey would come up against.

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is very intriguing, and while the hype for these movies is through the roof, don’t expect the filmmakers to kowtow to fan expectations.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke with Business Insider recently, explaining the upcoming crossover epic is the film they always wanted to make.

“When Joe and I got hired to direct [Captain America:] Winter Soldier, that movie was many multiples larger than anything we’d ever done before as filmmakers,” Anthony said. “But the way we work as filmmakers is we have to satisfy ourselves first and foremost. If we’re making a movie that excites us, that’s the best we can do. We can’t predict if people are going to like it, we just know whether we like it. That’s how we’ve made every one of our Marvel movies and it’s how we’re making this one. For all of the anticipation and anxiety about it, nothing serves Joe and I better than staying focused on the story we’re trying to tell and telling it the best way we can.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres on July 5, 2019.

[h/t MCU Cosmic]