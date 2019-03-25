‘Avengers: Endgame’ LEGO Set May Reveal Major Infinity Gauntlet Spoiler

The Marvel Cinematic Universe suffered major losses, but even though Thanos won, there’s still hope for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame. With allies like Ant-Man, Hawkeye, and Captain Marvel joining their ranks, we could see the heroes tip the scales and restore what was lost in the universe — and now we know how they could do it.

A new LEGO set offers some potential spoilers for the upcoming Marvel Studios film, revealing how the Avengers might undo Thanos’ damage. It’s a surprise hidden in plain sight in the set Avengers Compound Battle, which you can see in the photo below.

The set features the Mad Titan attacking the Avengers’ base, which seems a bit surprising on its own but the details make it much more intriguing. There’s a section of the compound that shows a lab where the Infinity Gauntlet is secured by lasers, and is being analyzed by computers.

This detail makes it seem like the Avengers steal the gauntlet from Thanos and take it back home, hoping to figure out a way to reverse the damage he wrought. Unfortunately, the Mad Titan follows them home and wants to take back his cosmic weapon.

Of course, LEGO sets are known for being misleading or somewhat inaccurate, like Hank Pym showing up in a costume in the original Ant-Man set or when Doctor Strange, Baron Mordo, and the Ancient One fought Shuma-Gorath in the Sanctum Sanctorum set.

However, they do get the finer details correct, like in the Avengers: Age of Ultron set of Avengers Tower. Before we knew the Mind Stone resided in Loki’s staff, the set showed the a lab meant to study the power of the staff, hinting at its significance in the film before it was even revealed.

We’re not going to say this is an outright spoiler just yet, but with Avengers: Endgame just weeks away from hitting theaters and speculation running rampant, it’s not hard to put the pieces together. The latest trailer shows a major battle that appears to be taking place on Earth, as evidenced by the sequence in which Ant-Man is surrounded by debris that includes a destroyed pencil and an auxiliary cord.

Many fans theorize that there’s a big battle at Avengers Compound in the opening act. What if it’s all precipitated because the heroes manage to steal the Infinity Gauntlet, and Thanos wants it back?

We’ll find out when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

