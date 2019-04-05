Save 20% on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ LEGO Sets

LEGO released their sets for Avengers: Endgame only four days ago, but you can already score a discount on most of them thanks to Walmart. At the time of writing, the Iron Man Hall of Armor, Avengers Utimate Quinjet, War Machine Buster, and Captain America: Outriders Attack sets have been discounted by a whopping 20% – and they’re all eligible for free 2-day shipping. The only exception is the Avengers Compound Battle set, which is still listed at full price.

A breakdown of each Avengers: Endgame LEGO set is available below. While LEGO sets are generally far from 100% accurate to the events of the films they are based on, keep in mind that some of these sets might contain some spoilery elements.

76123 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Captain America: Outriders Attack – 167 pieces ($15.99 – 20% off): Take on 3 Outriders with Captain America’s bike! Fight back with the Captain America shield shooters. Then jump out of the cockpit, detach the blasters, and battle those enemy Outriders one on one!

76124 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes War Machine Buster – 362 pieces ($27.99 – 20% off): Ant-Man is under attack by the dangerous Outriders. Fly to the rescue with the mighty War Machine Buster! Fire the 6-stud rapid shooter and the flick missiles. Grab an Outrider with the massive mech’s powerful hands. Then detach the stud-shooting cannons and battle the enemy on the ground with War Machine!

76125 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Iron Man Hall of Armor – 524 pieces ($47.99 – 20% off): Join Tony Stark in the Iron Man Hall of Armor and experiment with new tech! Make a smoothie in the kitchen. Work at the desk and get suited up using the robotic arms. Lift heavy objects in the Iron Man lab wearing the massive Igor Suit. And if your experiments go wrong, get the robot to put out fires with the fire extinguisher. But watch out—an Outrider is trying to break in so grab a weapon and capture this dangerous invader! You can rebuild this awesome Hall of Armor in loads of different ways, so the action never stops!





76126 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Ultimate Quinjet – 838 pieces ($63.99 – 20% off): Get set for battle against the Chitauri with the Avengers Ultimate Quinjet! Prepare the weapons with Rocket and Thor in the passenger compartment. Jump in the cockpit with Black Widow and take off. Fire the stud shooters and the 6-stud rapid shooter. Make a smooth landing and continue the fight on the wings. Then surprise the enemy with the stud-shooting trike!

76131 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Compound Battle – 699 pieces $99.99: Team up with Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Nebula and Ant-Man and defend the Avengers’ compound! Make plans in the office and grab weapons from the table’s secret compartment. Monitor Thanos and the Outrider’s approach to the Avengers HQ with the radar, then speed into action. Activate the rooftop defense system. Target the Outrider with the offroader’s dual stud shooter, then launch the Avengers’ helicopter and fire its rapid shooter!

