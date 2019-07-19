Avengers: Endgame Reveals Limited Edition Blu-ray Commemorative Boxes

Marvel Studios is giving away 100 commemorative box sets of Avengers: Endgame to fans at San Diego Comic-Con. To enter, fans need to head the Marvel booth on the floor of Comic-Con, take a selfie with the flyer for the sweepstakes, and tweet it out with the appropriate hashtags and wait and see if they’re a lucky winner.

“To celebrate #AvengersEndgame coming to Digital 7/30 & Blu-ray 8/13, we’re giving fans a chance to win 1 of 100 commemorative boxes at #SDCC2019!” The Avengers Twitter account announced. “To enter, go to the @Marvel booth, take a selfie holding the Sweeps flyer & Tweet it with #AvengersEndgameSweeps + #WeLoveYou3000.”

Avengers: Endgame earned another $2.8 million at the box office last weekend. Its worldwide box office total stands at $2.782 billion as it inches closer to Avatar‘s $2.788 billion box office record.

Endgame co-director Anthony Russo says he’s trying not to think about whether the film will catch up to or top Avatar. “I mean, lookit, I know it sounds very sensational and all but I try not to focus on it because there’s no — even if we don’t pass Avatar, there’s no way I want to have a shred of regret about anything associated with this movie,” Russo explained at the MTV Awards. “So I refuse to kind of consider it, you know?”

Avengers: Endgame already passed Avatar to become the second-highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. After being re-released in theaters, Avengers: Endgame returned to the domestic box office top 10.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame opened with the first $1 billion global debut in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo added, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

