Avengers: Endgame Now Just A Little Over $20 Million Away From Avatar

Avengers: Endgame continues to close the gap on James Cameron’s Avatar, as it now stands $21.7 million away from matching Avatar for the highest grossing film of all time record. The film has been in theaters for 68 days (9.7 weeks), and the additional content Marvel included this past weekend did help in that regard, giving the film a surge. Comparing this weekend to the previous one shows that last Friday held a significant jump up to $1,874,259 million from the previous Friday’s $530,906 thousand. Saturday was no different, as the film brought in $2,298,821 million from the previous weekend’s total of $818,809 thousand (via Box Office Mojo).

That trend continued through Sunday, which nabbed $1,935,656 million from the previous Sunday’s $638,134 thousand. Monday also saw an uptick with $873,149 thousand from the previous Monday’s $272,691 thousand, though things are slowing a bit with Tuesday’s $585,678 thousand. Now, that’s just domestic, but it is a good indicator of how much steam the movie has left.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some had hoped the added content would signify a longer rise in box office totals for the film, but the actual content Marvel added might be the biggest reason it didn’t. Marvel added in a new intro from the Russo Brothers, a deleted and unfinished scene involving the Hulk, a Stan Lee tribute, and a rather quick preview of Spider-Man: Far From Home. That last one is pretty much moot now since Far From Home is now in theaters, and the deleted scene is more notable for its unfinishedness than any substantial interest in the scene.

Now fans did really enjoy the exclusive poster you got for attending, but that might not be enough to take Avatar. $21.7 million doesn’t sound like a lot when you’re talking about such ridiculous numbers, but it is a challenging hurdle, especially as more movies head into theaters and Endgame loses showings. Now that Far From Home is out much of the attention is going to switch over, so unless Marvel throws in something else for added viewings, it could end up being in the second spot when all is said and done.

Speaking of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the film is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.