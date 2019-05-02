Avengers: Endgame May Get Major Oscar Push From Disney

Unless you’ve slept under a rock, just got out of a coma, or were abducted by aliens in the last week, you probably know that Avengers: Endgame is a massive success and has a real shot of being the biggest movie of all time. Well, you’re reading this article right now, so there’s a good chance that you already know all this.

And Avengers: Endgame is not just a financial wonder with its record-smashing opening weekend at the box office, but it’s also a critical darling and a hit with fans. And with that success, Disney and Marvel Studios are likely to make a big push for recognition come awards season.

Fandango’s Erik Davis revealed that Avengers: Endgame was recently screened for members of the Academy, possibly indicating that there could be a major campaign for the film as we get closer to next year’s Oscars.

Black Panther recently made waves at the Academy Awards earlier this year, though it did fall short in the ultimate prize of Best Picture. Green Book took that award, prompting a hilarious reaction from Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. But maybe Avengers: Endgame could fare better next year, depending on the competition.

Avengers: Endgame was a major shift in storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that didn’t rely on post-credits scenes to tease what’s coming next in the franchise. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo made it very clear that a stinger scene was never in the works for their last film for Marvel Studios.

“It was never in the cards,” Joe said to USA TODAY. “It was called ‘Endgame‘ for a reason. This is it. This is the ending. The book is closed on that chapter of the Marvel universe and a new book will get written.”

Added Anthony, “This was the first Marvel movie we’ve done where we weren’t thinking about the future.”

The two also explained that they are done with the MCU — for now, at least.

“It’s our Endgame, at least for now,” Anthony said to Games Radar. “We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with [Marvel Studios] and a great passion for what they’re doing.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. You can catch our own Q&A with the director next week, when Game Over: An Evening With Joe Russo airs on Facebook Live on Monday, May 6th.

