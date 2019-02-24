‘Avengers: Endgame’ Marvel Legends Action Figure Leak Reveals Multiple Heads For New Suits

Another Avengers: Endgame toy leak has surfaced, this time showing Hasbro’s streamlined strategy when it comes to toys for the upcoming blockbuster. In an apparent promo image for Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line of articulated action figures, the Avengers: Endgame two-pack features Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) wearing the mysterious white suits seen on other leaked toy images.

Since each of the suits appears to be a similar sculpt, Hasbro has made the decision to include three additional heads you can switch out on the bodies. Those extra heads included in this specific two-pack include Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Though plenty of toys have surfaced from other manufacturers and toymakers, this marks some of the first leaks of Hasbro‘s wildly popular Marvel Legends line of action figures. Last weekend, Hasbro had a large presence at Toy Fair New York, where Avengers: Endgame toys were reportedly banned from the show floor.

While there, the Marvel Legends manufacturer unveiled most of their slate for the upcoming year, including figures for Shuri and Rock Phyton, which are scheduled to be two of the six figures in a mysterious “Avengers” wave. Since the remaining four figures from that wave are currently being kept under wraps, it’s likely the wave will, in fact, be featuring characters from Avengers: Endgame.

It should be noted that two-packs are typically not included in the primary wave of released figures when it comes to the Marvel Legends line, so it appears that there are at least four additional figures from the movie that have yet to be announced.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

