Which Marvel Characters Return in Avengers: Endgame?

One of the biggest questions that people have going into Avengers: Endgame this weekend is how all of the characters that were snapped at the end of Infinity War will return to the land of the living. However, what you may not expect is the fact that there are quite a few other characters from the franchise’s past make returns of their own in Endgame.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Avengers: Endgame! Continue reading at your own risk…

Alright, here’s the deal with this one. There are a LOT of characters that return from past MCU movies. Some of them were probably expected. Others were total surprises. Some of them were in flashbacks and time travel scenarios, others appeared in the present. It’s a pretty mixed bag. The spoilers here will be who appears in Endgame, but we’re not going to go into details about how or why they come back. Make sense? Okay, here we go.

In the opening scene of the movie we got a glimpse at Clint Barton’s family. Laura Burton and all three of the Barton had an appearance, though they weren’t in it for very long.

There were a ton of callbacks to the Captain America movies and the previous SHEILD organizations. You had former agents like Brock Rumlow (Crossbones), KGBeast, and Jasper Sitwell in Avengers: Endgame, as well as younger versions of former SHIELD collaborators Howard Stark and Hank Pym. Another big appearance from this storyline was Robert Redford’s Alexander Pierce. It’s probably not a surprise to hear that Peggy Carter had a role at one point in Endgame, but it was a pretty big shock to see James D’Arcy’s Jarvis, from the Agent Carter TV series, appear towards the end of the second act.

The cosmic world of the MCU had plenty of cameos in Endgame. Thanos’ entire Black Order managed a comeback, as did Gamora, Frigga, Loki, the Red Skull, Korg, and Miek. Also returning from the cosmic movies is Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman.

Since these other characters don’t really relate to one another, we’ll just put them into one paragraph to save some time. The Ancient One, Queen Ramonda, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Ned, and Aunt May all appear in Endgame. And the most talked about surprise of all will surely be Harley, played again by Ty Simpkins. If you’re not sure who that is, you may know him better by his other name: The Little Kid From Iron Man 3. Except he’s not a little kid anymore.

Which returning MCU character were you most excited to see in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments!

