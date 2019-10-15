Avenger: Endgame’s Morgan Stark Wins Halloween With Her Rescue Costume

Lexi Rabe has had a pretty good year with audience-favorite roles in both Avengers: Endgame and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Now, we’re pretty sure most Endgame fans are going to love the actor’s choice for a Halloween costume. Shared on the Instagram account run by her mother, Rabe dressed up as Rescue/Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) for a pre-Halloween event. All in all, it’s a top-shelf costume if we’ve got to say so.

“Had so much fun dressing up as my “Marvel mom” Gwyneth Paltrow today for the Halloween part following the fashion show!” the photo’s caption reads. “Mom doesn’t get enough love!! So I thought I would show her some!”

When we spoke with Rabe and her mom Jessica after Endgame hit theaters, the new-found Marvel star said she’d love to be some version of Ironheart at one point or another. “There’s already an Ironheart, but maybe I can be like another…I could be like a different type of Ironheart,” Lexi said.

On that front, Jessica revealed her daughter wasn’t under contract with Marvel and to their knowledge, there were no further plans on having Rabe’s Morgan Stark pop up in a movie. “We haven’t filmed another one,” Jessica revealed. “And we’re not under contract, negotiations, or conversation at this point.”

Rabe can be seen in Avengers: Endgame, now available wherever movies are sold.

