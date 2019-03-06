J.K. Simmons Reprises His ‘Spider-Man’ Role for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Parody

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in some pretty dire straights after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but a familiar face helps get through it in a new Avengers: Endgame parody video.

Lights, Camera, Pod recently enlisted J.K. Simmons to briefly reprise his role as J. Jonah Jameson, who he previously portrayed in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies. The animated video, which you can check out below, sees Jameson enlisting his newsroom’s help in covering the post-Snap world, with some delightfully morbid results.

What would it be like if J. Jonah Jameson was in ‘Avengers: Endgame’? J.K. Simmons reprised his ‘Spider-Man’ character to give us a taste. Interview: //t.co/4Sy0eP7PRy pic.twitter.com/pjDopf1wm7 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) March 5, 2019

While the video is relatively short, it’s pretty effective, especially once Jameson asks for Peter Parker to photograph the ashy remains of Spider-Man.

Granted, Simmons’ portrayal of Jameson technically isn’t canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the Spider-Man franchise has been rebooted several times since then. But since the character has yet to officially be recast in the MCU, Simmons hasn’t shot down the possibility of him returning to the role.

“Never say never,” Simmons assured back in 2017. “Obviously I had an amazing time with Sam Raimi on those movies. That was a great time, and huge for my career and my life. If there were an opportunity to revisit that…”

In a way, Jameson’s amusing take on the post-Snap world could come in handy in the MCU, with this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home set to be a sort of palette cleanser after the events of Endgame.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

What do you think of Simmons reprising his role as J. Jonah Jameson? Would you like to see the character eventually make his way to the MCU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.