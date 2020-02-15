Avengers: Endgame Ultra Rare Posters Are Stunning

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie to ever hit theaters, with millions of fans around the globe. Because of the popularity of the Marvel Studios blockbuster, executive producer Trinh Tran wanted to make something special for the cast and crew involved in the production. For that, she enlisted superstar artist Paolo Rivera. Rivera — a long-time Marvel Comics artist — was tasked with painting posters for both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The end result? Well, both posters are pieces any collector will want in their collections.

“Looks like I can finally share these #Avengers posters!” the artist tweeted Saturday morning. “(Apologies in advance, as this ultra-limited edition is only for the cast & crew.) A huuuuge thanks goes to Trinh Tran for giving me the gig, not to mention letting me have the time necessary to see it through.”

The poster for Infinity War primarily focus on Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his Black Order, as his Outrider armada and spaceships loom large in the background. The Endgame painting, on the other hand, includes most of the MCU heroes from Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) all the way to Korg (Taika Waititi) and M’Baku (Winston Duke).

See the posters for yourself below.

As Rivera points out in the follow-up tweet, these were digitally painted in Photoshop, so original versions of the posters aren’t available. He will, however, sharing pictures of the painting process at a later time.

