‘Avengers: Endgame’: Kevin Feige Confirms New Trailer is Coming

While the marketing for Avengers: Endgame has remained limited and mysterious, Marvel Studios promises another trailer is on the way.

While talking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview at a press event for Captain Marvel, Feige was asked if and when another trailer for Avengers: Endgame would drop. “Before [the movie] is released,” Feige said with a smirk.

It’s good news that another trailer is coming for those fans eager to catch another look at Marvel’s massive upcoming ensemble movie. However, it should come as no surprise that Feige and company aren’t showing their cards in regards to when the trailer is going to drop. The studio also have five to six more years of plans for films up their sleeve but won’t be revealing any bit of those plans until after Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters.

“I don’t think we’ll be announcing five or six years, but we know sort of where we want to head in the next five or six years,” Feige said. “As we’ve been doing for years, aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man: Far From Home until post Endgame and Spider-Man.”

As for Avengers: Endgame, it will be reliant on the history established within the Marvel Cinematic Universe — something which Captain Marvel is going to thoroughly explore with its 90s setting. “It’s the entire backbone of the emotionality of the movie, for sure,” Feige admits. “That’s 100% what it is.”

With Captain Marvel set to hit theaters seven weeks ahead of Avengers: Endgame, it’s possible Marvel Studios drops their next look at the fourth Avengers movie to attach to theatrical screenings of Carol Danvers’ first outing. Typically, the studio will release three trailers for massive films, and Avengers: Endgame has only shown off one trailer and a TV spot so far. There’s no word on how many clips, TV spots, or trailer will be revealed before the movie’s release.

Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.