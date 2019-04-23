‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere Did Not Show End Credits Scene

Finally, after more than a decade of build up, Marvel Studios screened Avengers: Endgame for the very first time on Monday night at a world premiere event in Los Angeles, California. Most of the franchises stars were in attendance, as were plenty of members of the press and other lucky folks. This was a big to-do in Hollywood, both at the red carpet before the premiere, and on the stage when it was finished. In fact, so much was dedicated to the event itself that the premiere screening didn’t actually show the credits in favor of a speech from the star-studded cast.

So, even after the world got its first glimpse at Avengers: Endgame, we still don’t know if there will be a post-credits scene. Yes, it’s custom for Marvel to do so at the end of all of its movies, but we may have to wait a little while longer to see if Endgame follows suit.

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis attended the premiere on Monday night, and he revealed that the cast took the stage as soon as the three hour film was over, completely skipping out on the credits altogether.

“For those asking, I don’t know if Avengers: Endgame has a post-credits scene,” Davis wrote in a tweet. “They cut the credits for a cast speech, so there my be one for release. Stay seated.”

For those asking, I don’t know if #AvengersEndgame has a post-credits scene. They cut the credits for a cast speech, so there may be one for release. Stay seated. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

So this doesn’t mean that there won’t be a post-credits scene when Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on Thursday night. Knowing Marvel’s history with these scenes, it’s likely that there will be one or two before the lights came back on.

Then why cut the credits at the premiere? This could have quite literally just been about giving the cast the attention they deserve. But there’s also the notion that something big is happening in the credits and Marvel didn’t want any spoilers getting out there until the entire world can see the movie.

Either way, be sure to stay seated throughout the credits when you see Avengers: Endgame this weekend. A post-credits scene isn’t exactly a guarantee, but it’s more than likely we’ll see something.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

