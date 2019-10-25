Avengers: Endgame Producer on Oscar Considerations, RDJ Acting Award

Comic book movies are rarely recognized by the Academy Awards. Some titles have boasted buzz at the Oscars, such as The Dark Knight, Suicide Squad, and Black Panther. However, despite being the largest cinematic franchise in history, Marvel Studios films are rarely mentioned during award season. On the heels of releasing the biggest movie of all time in the form of Avengers: Endgame, Disney and the film’s producers are hoping to see that change as the culmination of 23 films which impressively stuck its landing could be nominated in several categories — such as Best Original Score and Best Film Editing.

“I think because this is the end of a saga for us, it’s taken us over a decade to do,” Endgame producer Trinh Tran told ComicBook.com. “To me it’s such a personal journey because it’s crafted in a way that every detail was all connected from every different movies that we’ve had over the 23 movies leading up to that. So I feel like with the work and with the characters and with the investment that we had with the characters and their stories that this is unique in itself.”

However, when the Academy looks at films to nominate, Tran hopes that the body of work as a whole is also taken into consideration. “It would be a combination of both,” she said when asked if Endgame should be judge on its own merits or as the sum of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s parts. “I think it’s connected to Infinity War because it’s leading up to the end of sort of that storyline. But I feel like Infinity War in itself is Thanos’s movie. So that’s a separate entity of its own. But it is a combination because, like I said, it’s all of our previous movies leading up to this end. But it’s also a story in itself because it is about all of these characters coming together and really forming the team to be able to stop Thanos, once and for all.”

Tran does seem to have her sights set on one particular award for the film: Best Original Score. After complimenting many of the divisions and contemplating which category Avengers: Endgame might be most worthy of claiming a little golden statue for, she leans on composer Alan Silverstri’s work. “I feel like there’s so many that I’m so proud of each of the departments where we’re really pushing and striving to get their acknowledgement for,” she says. “Alan Silvestri is absolutely amazing. It’s so hard to just pick one because they’re all just so unique in itself. But just like I said, Alan’s just amazing and we’ve worked with him for so many years and this one, the music was just such an emotional connection with the characters and with the story that we have that I felt genuinely just felt so right for Endgame.”

Despite some fans hoping to see a campaign which earns Robert Downey Jr. a nod for his work as Tony Stark which seems to have concluded with Avengers: Endgame, the actor has admitted he does not want such recognition. Still, Tran believes he deserves some merit for the 10 years of work. “I absolutely love Robert as Tony Stark and I think this is the end of his character arc,” she says. “So I’m always striving to say he deserves to be acknowledged playing this character for the last decade. But I feel he’s humble about it as well because this is an ensemble piece and there are a lot of characters and a lot of talents that were involved in making this. And rightfully so. To say that is… is it just a Tony Stark movie? No, it’s about all of our 64 characters that got involved to create this.”

