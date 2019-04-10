‘Avengers: Endgame’ Selling Five Times as Many Tickets as ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Endgame is outpacing Avengers: Infinity War in ticket sales by a factor of five. After one week, Avengers: Endgame has pre-sold five times as many tickets as Avengers: Infinity War did in the same amount of time. It also now holds the record for the best first day and the best first week of pre-sale on Fandango, surpassing previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Endgame producer Trinh Tran believes the reaction to the film will also be stronger than the reaction to Infinity War. “I think we’re very happy with the product, because we poured our heart and our souls and our energy into these two movies for the last four years,” Tran told ComicBook.com. “So, we hope the audience will embrace it the same way. We were very, at least me, personally, I was a little nervous for taking that risk in Infinity War, the end of Infinity War, where Thanos killed half of our favorite characters. I wasn’t sure if the audiences were either going to hate us, because we did that, or embrace it in a way where they’re like, ‘Thank you for taking that risk and doing something different.’ And I’m so glad that they reacted positively in that sense, that they were just excited that we did something different.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

During the first week of #AvengersEndgame ticket sales, we’ve sold 5x the number of tickets sold for Infinity War 💪 pic.twitter.com/uaaP0EKkYb — Fandango (@Fandango) April 10, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

