Marvel's Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Teases Fans With Hilarious Meme Title

Marvel Studios has come up with a hilarious meme title for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The Disney+ streaming show starring Kathryn Hahn is a spinoff of WandaVision, and has already undergone a few different name changes. It was previously called Agatha: House of Harkness, then Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and then finally Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The show is scheduled to debut at some point this year, but until an official release date is announced, we have another possible new title on our hands, and it appears to borrow from another project.

The official Marvel Studios account on X (formerly Twitter) released a new title graphic for Agatha: The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe. There is no word yet on whether this is a new title for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, or if Marvel is merely having with the name, which is an ode to the fantasy novel The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Shortly after posting the logo art, Marvel Studios deleted the post, but you can see a screencap of it below.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

What is Agatha: Darkhold Diaries about?

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries features the return of Kathryn Hahn as her WandaVision character Agatha Harkness. The finale of WandaVision saw the Scarlet Witch contain Agatha in Westview, with her magic taken away from her. The series will also star Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and Patti LuPone. WandaVision's Jac Schaeffer is back as the showrunner.

"I can't say anything, but I'm so excited!" Hahn told Collider about the project. "You know, it's interesting you say that because my whole experience with Marvel, starting with WandaVision and then Agatha – everyone talks about the machine of Marvel, but I've really felt like I've been in this amazing splinter circus that has felt so trusted and so off to the side."

"These two projects could not have been more different from each other and could not have asked more different things of me, but a part always takes a little something from you and also gives a little something to you," she added. "So yes, of course, there was a call and response between the two of them because it's me, it's my life, it's my humanhood stepping from one to the other. I don't know if I could exactly say what it was, but she, of course, prepared me for the witch."