Marvel's Wolverine #1 Debuts Variant Covers

They're the best there is at what they do. Marvel Comics unveiled the roster of superstar artists who will provide variant covers for Wolverine #1, the upcoming relaunch of the berserker mutant's ongoing comic book by writer Saladin Ahmed (Daredevil) and artist Martín Cóccolo (Immortal Thor). While Wolverine will be part of Team Rogue in the revamped Uncanny X-Men set in the X-Men's new From the Ashes era, "Logan will turn his back on humanity, mutantkind, and the X-Men" when the relaunch kicks off with the all-new Wolverine #1 in September.

Along with the standard cover (below) by Cóccolo, the issue will receive a foil cover by Patrick Gleason (The Amazing Spider-Man), a negative space variant by John Tyler Christopher (Old Man Quill), a Wolverine/Nightcrawler team-up by Felipe Massafera (Devil's Reign: Winter Soldier), a Wolverine versus Cyber cover by Clayton Crain (Ant-Man), a Hidden Gem variant by Mike Zeck (Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars), variants by Peach Momoko (Ultimate X-Men) and Kaare Andrews (Spider-Man: Reign), and John Romita Jr.'s (Amazing Spider-Man) homage to Frank Miller's iconic Wolverine #1 cover (1982). See the covers in the gallery below.

The official synopsis: "Ahmed and Cóccolo's new run begins deep in the Canadian wilderness where Wolverine reunites with his wolf pack and embraces the beast within! But Wolverine's more than an animal—he's a soldier. And a new war is brewing. As Nightcrawler struggles to remind Logan that he's part of a family, Logan's exile is violently disturbed by his most hated foes, and with each battle, a new existential threat gathers strength. This ancient villain has been bubbling under the surface of the Marvel Universe since the days of myth, and once unleashed, will dramatically alter the scope of Wolverine's storied history and force him to prove himself a hero like never before.

There's a killer in the woods – and as Wolverine's attempt at peace is shattered, an old enemy will re-emerge as a new villain rises that will bring Logan to the brink of his berserker rage. But Nightcrawler knows his old friend is capable of doing what's right, and before long, Logan will have to unleash his claws, push his healing factor to the limit and demonstrate he's the best there is at what he does once and for all – nice be damned! Note to collectors: the new series kicks off with a key first appearance and a major addition to the lore of Wolverine!"