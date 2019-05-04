Avengers: Endgame Passes Black Panther and Age of Ultron to Become 8th Highest Grossing Movie of All Time

Avengers: Endgame hasn’t even been out a week, and it’s already broken numerous box office records and made more money than anyone originally predicted. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film has already earned a whopping $393,989,446 domestically and $1,447,989,446 worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo and Exhibitor Relations Co., it just surpassed Black Panther and Avengers: Age of Ultron to be come the eighth highest grossing movie in history.

Level up. With another $138M on Tuesday, AVENGERS: ENDGAME ($1.481B) is now the #8 film of all-time worldwide, passing BLACK PANTHER ($1.347B) and AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON ($1.405B) in just 7 days of release. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) May 1, 2019

The only MCU films Avengers: Endgame now has to beat are The Avengers (domestic: $623,357,910, worldwide: $1,518,812,988) and Avengers: Infinity War (domestic: $678,815,482, worldwide: $2,048,359,754). The chances of it becoming the highest grossest MCU film are incredibly high, and it could easily become the highest grossing film of all time when all is said and done.

In addition to the other two Marvel films, the movie just needs to beat Furious 7 (domestic: $353,007,020, worldwide: $1,516,045,911), Jurassic World (domestic: $652,270,625, worldwide: $1,671,713,208), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (domestic: $936,662,225, worldwide: $2,068,223,624), Titanic (domestic: $659,363,944, worldwide: $2,187,463,944), and Avatar (domestic: $760,507,625, worldwide: $2,787,965,087).

Since its release last week, Avengers: Endgame has broken an impressive amount of records. It sold the most pre-sale/advanced tickets in history, had the biggest Thursday preview, the biggest opening weekend domestically and worldwide, the widest release, and more. To see a full list of the film’s first weekend records, click here.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

