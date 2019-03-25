The First ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Standee Arrives In Theaters With Freaking Hulkbuster And Captain Marvel

As the calendar inches toward April, marketing for Avengers: Endgame is finally starting to ramp up. Despite having only a teaser trailer and Super Bowl ad for a few months, Marvel Studios has since released a second trailer and various television spots. Now as the movie’s consumer products embargo rapidly approaches, Marvel Studios has begun sending promotional collateral to movie theaters, including a massive standee featuring the previously-teased Hulkbuster armor and Captain Marvel herself, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Posted online by u/slodis, their local movie theater set up the monstrous Avengers: Endgame standee, which has a similar look and feel to the final movie poster released around the same time the second trailer surfaced online. With its purple and gold colors, the standee features the original six Avengers, plus new additions like Danvers, Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

As with all other marketing, the massive standee is completely free of any characters that were dusted in Avengers: Infinity War, a move that Marvel Studios has held strong to this far in the marketing cycle. In fact, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously said the production house would only be including footage from the first 15 minutes of Avengers: Endgame in any of the film’s marketing.

“I’d call it somewhat accurate,” Feige said. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

