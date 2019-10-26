Avengers Producer Says It’d “Be Amazing” to Do Another Endgame-Level Movie in 10 Years

When it comes to event films, none are bigger than Avengers: Endgame. A direct result of ten years of continuity that spans 21 movies before it, the latest Avengers featured virtually every major character that appeared in a prior Marvel movie. Needless to say, it’s a big undertaking to do a movie of that size, something Endgame producer Trinh Tran isn’t sure will happen for at least 10 more years. In a new interview with CinemaBlend, Tran admits something the size of the Infinity Saga-ending film likely won’t happen for quite some time.

“Our focus right now is to make sure that the titles that we’ve released in Phase 4… obviously those stories are going to be new, exciting, different and can connect with the audience like the other movies have been,” Tran says. “Over 10 years ago, it’s always been our dream to get to Infinity War and Endgame level. We didn’t know obviously where that was going to go at the start of the studio, but it’s incredible to know that we were able to accomplish that.”

That’s when she says it’s the goal of the studio to build something back up to that, especially with a whole new offering of fresh characters. “Now it’d be amazing if we could get to that level 10 years later, so I think it’s a dream to continue doing that and build upon the MCU and the connective tissue that we have,” Trans continues. “And now with obviously our Disney+ side and the shows and how our characters are venturing into that world and how that’s gonna lead to the future and more franchises and more stories and more properties and their connective tissue to the rest of the MCU, it would be amazing to do something like this 10 years later.”

As for Tran herself, she’s been tabbed to executive produce Disney+’s Hawkeye, something she already has big plans for.

