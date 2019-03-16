‘Avengers: Endgame’: Rocket and War Machine Stand Tall in Epic Fan Poster

With Avengers: Endgame set to premiere in but a matter of weeks, fan excitement is at an all-time high. Combine the anticipation with the fact Marvel Studios just released the second full-length trailer for the film, fans are chomping at the bit for the fourth Avengers flick. Thanks to @pabloruizzx, a new piece of fan art has surfaced showing one of the best moments from the trailer — Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) arriving in battle on the shoulder of War Machine (Don Cheadle).

The beautiful piece of fan recreates the shot in a full movie-style poster, complete with the Avengers: Endgame logo and the saying “Whatever It Takes,” the new creed of the entire group of Avengers as they work to undo the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Though only War Machine’s chest and head were visible in the trailer, this poster recreates his whole body as the two heroes stand on the ashy ground. Both characters can be seen on an overlay on the dark orange background.

View this post on Instagram “Whatever it takes…” #rocketraccon #warmachine #Avengers #EndGame A post shared by Pablo (@pabloruizzx) on Mar 15, 2019 at 11:53pm PDT

As typical with other movies in Marvel Studios’ ever-growing stable of films, little to nothing is known about the plot to Avengers: Endgame. While some people have speculated there will be a time jump between Infinity War and this film, others are suspecting that either time travel or the Quantum Realm will come into play.

Regardless of what goes on, it appears Rocket has a brand new suit to go on crazy space adventures in. Not only does the suit closely resemble that the character wore in a classic comics run, but it appears the character also managed to steal Bucky Barne’s (Sebastian Stan) goggles he wore in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.

