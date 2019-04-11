Russo Brothers Clarify “Lies” About ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Title

As soon as Avengers: Infinity War opened in theaters last April, speculation began as to what the follow-up would be titled. The final two Avengers films were initially going to be called Infinity War Part 1 and Infinity War Part 2, but it was soon revealed that those were just placeholders, and the title for the fourth installment would be a substantial spoiler. From there on out, the Russo Brothers and Kevin Feige were constantly asked about potential titles, and they had to find a way to get themselves out of each situation without letting something slip. Of course, this caused them to tell a little white lie every now and again.

The Avengers: Endgame title was revealed in December, and some fans quickly point out that this went against an earlier statement by the directors. When asked by Uproxx if the title to Avengers: Endgame was spoken in Infinity War, Joe Russo flat out said “No.”

Now that the truth is out there, /Film asked the Russo Brothers about the lie during the Endgame press junket. Anthony joked that they hadn’t lied, since no one no one in the movie actually said “Avengers: Endgame.” After a laugh, Joe quickly continued and explained the real reason for their answer, confirming that it wasn’t exactly a lie after all, as the official title wasn’t completely set in stone.

“That was a year before the movie gets released, and we are constantly changing things and these are iterative and creative processes,” Russo said. “It is impossible to commit to anything with any kind of clarity a year before you’re about to release some content. ‘Cause who knows your DP could accidentally put the title on his resume and then we throw it out. You know, like there are a million reasons why that may or may not be a title for the movie. And until we sit in a room and we watch a trailer with the title on it, then we all look at each other and say, we running with this title. That’s usually when the title sticks to a movie. So when people are asking us questions a year before release… And look, they have the right and that’s their job but we also have the right and it’s our job to protect the creative integrity of our choices. And you don’t want to be trapped into, and pressured into choices in the same way that a writer wants to feel like they’re getting accurate answers out of us – There are no accurate answers a year out!”

See? Joe and Anthony Russo would never lie to the fans. Just like there’s no way they’d ever shoot fake movie scenes to throw us off in the trailers.

What did you think the title would be ahead of December’s reveal? Are you happy with the Endgame choice? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

