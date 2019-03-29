Silver Surfer Avenges the Fallen in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Poster

With the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and other Marvel characters previously owned by Fox heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fans have already began plugging such characters into Marvel Studios promotional materials. The latest fan poster for Avengers: Endgame sees the Silver Surfer, a known villain from previous Fantastic Four movies, avenging the fallen.

Graphic designer BossLogic is the culprit of the fan poster going around on social media, slapping the “Avenge The Fallen” banner on Marvel characters as they head into a final fight with Thanos.

Check out the Avengers: Endgame fan poster featuring Silver Surfer in the tweet below!

It doesn’t appear these characters which Marvel Studios earned the rights to when Disney acquired Fox will be appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige admits he is looking forward to getting his hands on them but doesn’t seem to have any sense of urgency on bringing them to the big screen.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige told MTV News in January as Disney neared its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

Among the plans for the future is an outline for five to six years worth of films from Marvel Studios.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man [Far From Home] until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook.com at a press event for Captain Marvel in February. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.