‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Possibly Reveals How Spider-Man Came Back

Marvel fans have had their imaginations sparked by the recent releases of both the Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home trailers. Endgame and Far From Home will follow one another consecutively, and that has raised serious questions about what the existence of Spider-Man’s next chapter reveals about the outcome of what may be the Avengers’ final arc.

Well, a new theory making the rounds on Reddit now speculates about what we know about Spider-Man: Far From Home, and how it may indeed reveal a major shift in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while hiding it right in front of fans’ faces.

As the theory goes, the end of Avengers: Endgame will see The Decimation event of Avengers: Infinity War reversed, albeit with some most unexpected outcomes. The biggest twist will be that Peter Parker/Spider-Man (and perhaps others among the “dusted” characters of the MCU) will be restored to an alternate timeline or reality. That would explain how Nick Fury and Maria Hill are also back, or why the name Tony Stark is never dropped and Fury is approaching Spider-Man as an agent of SHIELD. In this new reality the events of the MCU would unfold differently, and the very title of the film, “Far From Home”, could also be a double entendre, referencing Peter’s trip to Europe and the exploration of a new reality for the character. It syncs up with other theories that have come out – most notably one that postulates that Thanos actually created two MCUs during The Snap. Endgame would then theoretically see the original Avengers re-merge the two universes into a new version of the MCU, while Far From Home (and possibly other films) could explore what occurred in the “B” universe Thanos created.

Where this theory goes askew is in its claim that The Snap will not be negated by the events of Endgame. It’s been a leading fan theory that the original Avengers actually end up restoring the MCU to a timeline in which Infinity War never took place, and that characters like Peter Parker will have never left his school bus to venture into outer space. However, this new theory goes out of its way to deny the obvious storytelling device of simply retconning events of Infinity War, due to the claim that doing so would negate the consequences of that movie. However that arguably untrue, as there are plenty of characters (Iron Man and Captain America) who may still have to pay a major cost in order for the rest of the MCU characters to get their fresh start.

Here’s the theory in full:

