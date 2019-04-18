Robert Downey Jr. Antagonizes Chris Evans Over Captain America’s Shield

Avengers: Endgame is officially a week away from debuting, meaning fans don’t have to wait too long to see some of their favorite heroes reunite onscreen. But one of the film’s stars has a pretty amusing take on one of the franchise’s still-unanswered plotholes.

Robert Downey Jr. recently took to Twitter to share a series of gifs of himself from Endgame‘s press tour. In the gifs, Downey jokes that his character, Tony Stark, still needs to give Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) his Captain America shield, but that he probably won’t do it anytime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Endgame trailers have shown that Steve will eventually get his iconic shield back, we haven’t seen that happen onscreen quite yet, especially since he and Tony haven’t really spoken since the events of Captain America: Civil War.

“What’s interesting about these characters is that they’re all heroes,” co-director Joe Russo explained during the film’s commentary track. “And that, irrespective of the events of Civil War and the fact that they caused physical damage to Rhodey, when aliens show up with the intent to destroy the Earth, he does not hesitate, as a hero, to invite in other heroes who can help him defend the planet. And I think it will be a much different situation if Tony were here. If Tony and Steve had to see each other for the first time, it would be much more complicated.”

“Tony’s too intelligent and has too big of an ego to be a stooge to the government,” Russo noted. “He will take whatever by-product came out of Civil War and use it to his own advantage and to keep the Avengers alive in a way that he feels like is less the compromise, the better for him. So, I think he has not been actively pursuing bringing Steve Rogers and Natasha and Sam and Wanda to justice. He has in fact been turning the other way. “

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.