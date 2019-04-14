‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is So Spoiler-Heavy Star Brie Larson Had “No Idea” What She Was Shooting

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson says her time on Avengers: Endgame was so shrouded in secrecy her script pages were redacted and she often had “no idea” what she was filming.

“I flew to Atlanta for my first day on Endgame. I had no idea what I was shooting, what the movie was. I didn’t know if anybody else was in a scene with me. I didn’t know anything,” Larson told Inquirer.

“And it’s not until you show up that you get your pages for the day. But you only get your part. So it was like a scene that was completely black redacted, and then just my one line. I’m very excited to talk about this once the movie is out, because I can’t give the details away.”

Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo kept those details so secret even longtime Marvel star Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, isn’t fully aware of what happens or if his Asgardian superhero survives.

“It’s funny, I feel like a fan of this whole thing as much as anyone else, and I’m interested to see if I live or die or what happens to me,” Hemsworth said with a chuckle on The Ellen Show. “I have a rough idea of what happens, but no, I have not seen the film and I really do not know how it ends.”

The directors were just as withholding on the preceding Avengers: Infinity War, supplying their stars with fake scripts and, in the case of notoriously loose-lipped Spider-Man star Tom Holland, no script at all.

“Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script. Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it,” Joe Russo said at the Endgame Indian Anthem Launch. “He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

Holland elaborated on that blindfolded approach at ACE Comic Con Phoenix last January, telling attendees, “I remember for Avengers, the Russo Brothers are like ‘so you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever,’ and I’m like, ‘okay, who am I fighting?’”

“And they were like ‘well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ I’m like, ‘okay so what does he look like?’ And they’re like ‘well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away,’ so I’m like ‘how big is he?’ ‘Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away,’” Holland said.

“So, I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

In addition to the prevention of intentional or accidental spoilers, the Russo brothers play their Marvel Cinematic Universe entries close to the chest to better prevent their stars feeling the pressure of secret-spilling.

“It is very difficult when your job is to sort of personalize these stories, personalize these characters, and sort of bring all your creative, collaborative energy to a process that lasts many, many months — sometimes more than a year — it’s a big part of your life,” Anthony Russo explained during a December Avengers: Infinity War screening and Q&A.

“So it’s very hard not to talk about this stuff, because you live with it for so long and you live with it so deeply. We have developed a process where you take pressure off of people by letting them know less. It’s less responsibility they have to edit themselves, so we’ve developed an elaborate process by which we try to only let people know what they absolutely need to know. And it makes a little bit easier for them to edit themselves.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.

