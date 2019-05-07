Robert Downey Jr. Demands “No Notes” in Avengers: Endgame BTS Video

Now that the “spoiler wall” has begun to break for Avengers: Endgame, the cast and crew are beginning to share all kinds of behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the film — and it looks like Robert Downey Jr. is no exception. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a video that was taken on Endgame’s set, which you can check out below.

The video sees Downey jokingly proclaiming that he should get “no notes” for the particular scene that he’s filming, and that anyone who wants to say “cut” on the scene should do so to his face.

Not only is this video a delightful look at Downey’s time on Endgame when filming wasn’t happening, but it has an extra bittersweet connotation to it, considering the fact that the film is essentially his Marvel Cinematic Universe swan song.

“We had the opportunity to give him the perfect retirement life, within the movie,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus said in a recent interview.

“He got that already,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely added.

“That’s the life he’s been striving for, Markus said. “Are he and Pepper going to get together? Yes. They got married, they had a kid, it was great. It’s a good death. It doesn’t feel like a tragedy. It feels like a heroic, finished life.”

“What has it meant to sit in this character for so long? I can make a couple of comparisons,” Downey said of his Iron Man tenure in a recent interview. “Not to compare myself to Charlie Chaplin, but people wanted to see him play the tramp. He did Monsieur Verdoux, he did Limelight – he had successful forays into not just being his most beloved character. But ultimately, in his autumn years he surrendered to the will of the people and re-found his joy and his acceptance in the fact that he’d been fortunate enough to have channeled and created that character to begin with.”

