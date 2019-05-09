Avengers: Endgame Has Clues to Marvel Phase 4 Movies According to Disney CEO

Avengers: Endgame served as a pretty fitting conclusion for a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, but many fans are still eager to see exactly what lies ahead for the franchise. And according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, you might not have to look far for some clues.

During the Walt Disney Company’s quarterly investors call, Iger spoke about when and how Marvel Studios would announce their “Phase 4” of upcoming movies, and hinted that details would probably begin to come to light later this summer. In the process, Iger teased that some early hints about what’s to come could be sandwiched within Endgame.

“If you watch, and I hope you did, Avengers: Endgame, there were a lot of clues in that film as to movies that may be coming,” Iger said.

For Marvel fans, this surely opens up a whole new can of worms, especially considering the films that have already been believed to be in development. A Black Widow solo movie reportedly began filming earlier this week, and projects like The Eternals and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are believed to follow suit within the next year. Beyond that, there are several new potential movies or sequels that could be centered on characters who were brought back for Endgame, like Black Panther 2, Doctor Strange 2, and A-Force. There’s also a chance that Endgame could hint at some films that have not officially entered development yet, with offhand references to superheroes like Namor and Captain Britain.

Either way, it sounds like it might only be a few more months of guessing until fans figure out what Phase 4 has in store, as we presumably know more sometime after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post-Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man[: Far From Home] until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com at a press event for Captain Marvel. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

