Avengers: Endgame Directors Address That Surprise Agent Carter Cameo

Avengers: Endgame featured no shortage of unexpected cameos and moments, but a brief crossover with Marvel’s television output made fans especially happy. In a recent Reddit AMA, directors Joe and Anthony Russo were asked about the cameo appearance from Edwin Jarvis (James D’Arcy), who escorts Howard Stark (John Slattery) to his car in the film’s ’70s-set sequences. As they revealed, the decision to include Jarvis was both a nod to Endgame crew’s relationship to Agent Carter, and just the fact that they love D’Arcy.

Card

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between Jarvis’ brief cameo and the film’s focus on Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Endgame certainly kicked up fans’ hopes for the Agent Carter world to be revisited in the MCU. While fans have speculated about a potential Disney+ revival for years, it sounds like that might not immediately happen.

“From your lips to [Disney CEO] Bob Iger’s ears. I don’t know,” Endgame co-writer and Agent Carter co-creator Stephen McFeely said of a potential revival earlier this year. “It was an expensive show. You’re doing period as well as you can in Los Angeles. I don’t know how big the fanbase is, but what it is is really dedicated. And we love the character. So I don’t know, I just don’t know.”

Of course, there’s now the added wrinkle of the post-Endgame timeline, now that Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) has traveled back in time to be with Peggy.

“From the very first outline, we knew he was going to get his dance,” McFeely revealed in a previous interview. “On a separate subject, I started to lose my barometer on what was just fan service and what was good for the character. Because I think it’s good for the characters. But we also just gave you what you wanted. Is that good? I don’t know. But I’ll tell you, it’s satisfying. He’s postponed a life in order to fulfill his duty. That’s why I didn’t think we were ever going to kill him. Because that’s not the arc. The arc is, I finally get to put my shield down because I’ve earned that.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.