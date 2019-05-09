Avengers Fan Creates Perfect Marvel Phase Four Secret Wars Logo

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans are eager to see exactly what epic stories the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to tell next. If you’re among those who want Secret Wars to be one of those stories, one fan created a pretty awesome version of what that would look like.

Reddit user HKARTWORKS99 recently shared their take on the MCU version of Secret Wars logo, which you can check out below.

The possibility of a Secret Wars movie is something Marvel fans have been speculating about quite a lot, especially with Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo repeatedly expressing their love for the comic storyline.

“I keep saying Secret Wars because that was one of the first books that I really fell in love with as a kid,” Joe Russo said in a recent interview. “This notion of, you know, event storytelling, and I think that’s part of the reason that we gravitate so strongly towards these event films and these ensemble films is the notion that you can contain so many different characters and so many different points of view and galvanize them around a story point is really compelling to us.”

Of course, there’s the question of whether or not Marvel will actually make a Secret Wars movie, something that the Russos aren’t completely sure about.

“I don’t know,” Joe Russo said late last year. “I think Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] always has a plan in his head, but he’s always ready to throw out the plan and adjust the plan because you never know how the movies are going to turn out. You want to make sure each movie in front of you is a good movie. And if you’re thinking about the movie past it, then you’re not focusing all of your energy on the movie that’s in front of you.”

